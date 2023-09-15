In response to a reported case of Rabies in the Jullang area of Itanagar, the District Medical Officer for Capital, Itanagar, issued a vital public advisory on September 14, 2023. The case was confirmed through a letter (No. DSU-ICC/IHIP2023) dated September 14, 2023.

The advisory emphasizes that the disease outbreak was linked to an unvaccinated animal, highlighting the importance of timely vaccinations for pets. Moreover, it has come to the attention of authorities that a significant number of unvaccinated stray dogs are present within the entire jurisdiction of Capital, Itanagar.

To curtail the further spread of the disease within the district, the following directives have been issued:

Pet Vaccination: All pet owners residing in Capital, Itanagar, are strongly advised to ensure that their pets are promptly administered with the required vaccinations to prevent any potential outbreaks.

Reporting Symptoms: In case any symptoms of rabies are observed in animals or humans, individuals are urged to report these incidents immediately to the respective authorities. The concerned Extra Assistant Commissioner in Itanagar (Contact: +91-8732806330) or Naharlagun (Contact: +91-8414861239), Circle Officer in Banderdewa (Contact: +91-9773912733), or the Senior Municipal Veterinary Officer in IMC, Itanagar (Contact: +91-9436054319) should be notified.

Preventive Measures: The Extra Assistant Commissioner of Itanagar/Naharlagun and Circle Officer of Banderdewa, in collaboration with the Senior Municipal Veterinary Officer in IMC, Itanagar, and the District Veterinary Officer in Itanagar/Yupia, have been instructed to implement comprehensive preventive measures. This includes the essential step of administering rabies vaccinations to stray dogs.