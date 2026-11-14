The State Team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF) Trade Union received a warm welcome at Jang Upper Helipad Ground near Yewangtop in Tawang district on Saturday. The reception was organised by the AAPPTF Tawang District Unit.

AAPPTF State President Dobing Sonam expressed gratitude to the district unit, led by President Lama Tsering and General Secretary Tenzin Dorgey, for organising the reception and extending hospitality to the visiting delegates.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former President Dawa Tashi, former Chairman David Satnam, executive members, commercial drivers and vehicle owners who participated in the event.

Sonam said the warm reception and support extended by the Tawang unit reflected the unity, discipline and mutual respect within the organisation.

He said the AAPPTF was not merely an organisation but a family bound by a common cause, collective responsibility and brotherhood. He added that such gestures of solidarity would encourage the federation to strengthen its collective efforts and work towards its shared objectives.

On behalf of the State Team, Sonam thanked all members of the Tawang District Unit for making the visit memorable.