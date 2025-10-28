Arunachal pushes educational growth with new infrastructure in Changlang

Tesam Pongte, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects in Yatdam Circle on October 28, with a particular focus on enhancing educational facilities in remote villages of Changlang district.

The centrepiece of the inauguration was a ground-plus-one eight-room reinforced concrete building for Government Upper Primary School in Watlom Village, alongside a four-room teachers' quarters at the same location. These structures are expected to significantly improve teaching conditions and accommodation for staff in the area.

Other projects handed over to the public included a five-room school building for the Government Primary School in Kangkho Village, accompanied by a two-unit teachers' bachelor barrack. A community hall was also inaugurated at Kangla Village.

During the ceremony, Pongte distributed solar lanterns and sports equipment to students from both schools, aiming to promote renewable energy usage and physical activity amongst young people in the circle.

Administrative officers, public representatives, heads of departments and local leaders from across Changlang district attended the event.

Following the inauguration programme, the Speaker conducted an inspection of the road widening project underway between Watlom and Thamiyang villages. He stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards and adhering to completion deadlines for the work.

The projects represent a notable investment in rural development and educational infrastructure for Yatdam Circle's scattered villages.