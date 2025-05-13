Efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Thembang in Arunachal Pradesh advanced on Tuesday with a meeting of the Local Consultative Committee (LCC) held at the ADC’s Conference Hall in Dirang. The session was chaired by Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering.

Tsering highlighted the significance of Thembang’s inclusion in the final tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, calling it a moment of pride not just for West Kameng district but for all of Arunachal Pradesh. He called on all stakeholders to actively support the development process and emphasised the importance of starting work without delay while ensuring adherence to quality standards. He also assured full support for the site’s development.

Member Secretary of the LCC, TC Atjepu, presented the official action plan during the meeting through a PowerPoint presentation, outlining the proposed activities and timelines aimed at preserving and promoting the heritage site.

ADC Dirang, Choiki Dondup, addressed the gathering by stressing the need for coordinated efforts among all involved departments and community members. He spoke on the broader purpose of the meeting and the shared responsibility of stakeholders in advancing the UNESCO nomination process.

The meeting was attended by members of the LCC, officials from relevant departments, village elders, and other stakeholders involved in the heritage conservation initiative.