Arunachal pushes RS 4,788 crore power upgrade to connect remote districts

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 27 said the state is making “remarkable progress” in the power sector through the Strengthening Transmission and Distribution System (STDS) scheme, which aims to provide reliable electricity to every household, institution, and town.

The project, with an outlay of Rs 4,788 crore, is being described as a transformative step for the frontier state. “Lighting up Arunachal, one corner at a time!” Khandu wrote on X, highlighting the scheme’s achievements.

According to the chief minister, 16 districts have already been covered. The initiative has so far added one 220 kV substation and ten 132/33 kV substations. In addition, over 2,000 km of high-capacity transmission lines and 4,000 km of 33 kV lines have been laid to strengthen the grid.

Officials said the scheme, which is being rolled out in phases, will eventually cover the entire state, with particular focus on remote and border areas where access to electricity remains difficult.

Khandu stressed that reliable power infrastructure is critical for economic growth. “A robust power grid means industries can flourish, services can expand, and our youth can benefit from digital and economic opportunities,” he said.

The government believes the STDS initiative will serve as the backbone for Arunachal’s future development, ensuring that every village has dependable electricity supply. “Arunachal’s growth story rests on reliable power. We are committed to ensuring that every village, every household, and every institution has access to quality electricity,” the chief minister added.