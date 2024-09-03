Er. Dube Dulom, Chief Engineer of PWD North West Zone, received his pension papers on his last working day.

Following the directions from the Director of Audit & Pension Tarh Tabin, Finance & Accounts Officer Tawang, Hage Tayu, handed over the retirement benefits papers to Er. Dube Dulom during a farewell programme on Friday, 30th August 2024.

The documents included the Pension Payment Order, Retirement Gratuity Order, Commutation Value of Pension Order, Pensioner’s Identity Card, and Accumulated Savings Sanction Order under UTGEGIS 1984.



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The farewell programme made a special mention of the Finance Department and lauded it for its endeavor and ardent efforts in handing over the Retirement Benefits on the last working day and exhorted and reminded upon all the retiring employees and Head of Offices/Departments to submit the Pension Papers, complete in all respect, to the Directorate of Audit & Pension atleast four months before retirement under the provisions of rule, as no pension papers can be processed without the complete set of requisite valid documents as per the standard check list.

Retiring employees and heads of offices were reminded to submit complete pension papers at least four months before retirement.

Er. Dube Dulom thanked the Finance Department and the Director of Audit & Pension for their efforts in finalizing his records promptly despite the late submission of his pension papers.