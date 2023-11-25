The Kurung Kumey District Police, led by Neelam Nega, SP (In-charge), successfully rescued a minor girl from an alleged kidnapper in less than 24 hours after a live video surfaced on Facebook.

On the night of November 22, 11 pm , Neelam Nega directed Deputy SP, Kurung Kumey, to investigate a live video uploaded on Facebook. The footage showed a minor girl, believed to be of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) descent, traveling with a non-APST male on a train from Naharlagun to Guwahati. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had detained the duo on suspicion of a kidnapping case.

The video, which was shared by journalist Migom Toko, acted as a catalyst for the police inquiry. The police identified the minor girl and the accused as Dilwar Hussain, a 23-year-old resident of Hojai District, Assam, who had previously worked as a driver in Nyapin Township.

The Railway Protection Force was located in Rangapara North, Sonitpur District, Assam, where the minor girl and the accused were detained. Upon identification of the location, the parents of the minor girl were informed and a police team from Nyapin, led by SI Tajing Jamoh was dispatched to rescue the girl.

At approximately 2 am on the same day, the police team successfully recovered the minor girl and took custody of Dilwar Hussain from RPF Rangapara North, following proper procedures.

A case was registered under section 363 of the IPC based on a written complaint, and SI Tajing Jamoh has been assigned to further investigate the case. The District Child Protection Unit has also been notified.

The minor girl was handed over to her parents after completing all necessary legal procedures. The Kurung Kumey District Police expressed gratitude to the Railway Protection Force, Rangapara North, and journalist Migom Toko for their pivotal roles in ensuring the safety of the innocent minor girl and for their collective efforts in fostering positive change in society.