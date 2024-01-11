Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, J.P. Nadda, visited Arunachal Pradesh's capital, Itanagar, to attend the State Executive Meeting. Nadda, during his visit, took the opportunity to commend the progress made in Arunachal Pradesh and pointed fingers at the Congress, labeling Rahul Gandhi's journey as 'Anyaya Yatra.'

A spectacular bike rally, organized by BJP Yuva Morcha workers, marked the beginning of the event, leading from Donyi Polo airport to the State Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall. The State's dedicated BJP workers gathered to hear the party's national leader discuss the future direction of the party.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude for Nadda's presence, highlighting his role in transforming the party and implementing flagship programs. Khandu noted Nadda's commitment to Arunachal Pradesh's development, citing the sanctioning of the state's first medical college, TRIHMS, during Nadda's tenure as Union Health Minister.

Addressing the crowd, Nadda emphasized the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the positive impact on the entire Northeast. He credited the BJP's double-engine government in Arunachal Pradesh for ensuring all-round progress and pledged to continue this trajectory of growth.

Nadda took a swipe at the Congress, accusing them of practicing 'divide and rule' politics and focusing solely on political gains. He contrasted this with the BJP's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' asserting that the Modi government has empowered marginalized communities and brought them into the national mainstream.

Referring to the Congress's activities as 'Bharat Todo Anyaya Yatra,' Nadda urged the public to recognize and understand the Congress party's true nature. He questioned the Congress's contribution to uniting India, asserting that the party has historically worked towards division and destruction.

The State Executive Meeting witnessed the presence of prominent BJP leaders, including State President Biyuram Wahge, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, National Secretary Rituraj Sinha, and State General Secretary Ananta Narayan Mishra.