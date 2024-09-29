The Raj Bhavan, Itanagar has launched a comprehensive initiative to eliminate single-use plastics from its premises. This action aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide call to phase out single-use plastics.

The Raj Bhavan, a staunch supporter of the ‘Green, Clean, and Plastic-Free Arunachal Pradesh’ campaign, has directed its officials to adopt eco-friendly alternatives such as recycled paper bags, jute bags, and cloth bags. Additionally, the use of packaged drinking water bottles and PVC banners under 100 microns has been discouraged.

Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), emphasized the importance of this initiative, urging the Raj Bhavan staff to actively participate in making Arunachal Pradesh plastic-free. He highlighted that the Raj Bhavan’s involvement could inspire widespread positive change, underscoring the state’s commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

Governor Parnaik advocated for the adoption of alternatives like bamboo and jute products and eco-friendly packaging, setting a precedent for other government institutions and the public. He also encouraged collaboration with local artisans and small businesses to promote these eco-friendly alternatives, noting that Arunachal Pradesh’s rich tradition of crafts made from bamboo, cane, and other natural materials could benefit the local economy.

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