Female research scholars at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) are grappling with a severe housing crisis as the institution provides only 53 hostel seats for 423 women pursuing doctoral studies.

The decades-old accommodation shortage has forced many female researchers to abandon their PhD programmes, unable to afford expensive rental housing in Itanagar, Doimukh, and Naharlagun areas. Most affected are students from remote districts and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

"I will literally leave my PhD—I just can't manage the financial burden and academic workload simultaneously," said a female scholar who requested anonymity. She emphasised how the crisis particularly affects those conducting laboratory research, who must choose between staying late for experiments and finding safe transportation home.

The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars Forum (RGURSF) met with the Vice Chancellor today, demanding immediate action before the next academic session. President Tagru Talu warned of potential protests if the situation remains unaddressed.

"Many research scholars, especially women from economically weaker families, have spent years living in rented houses, waiting for hostel seats that never come," said RGURSF Finance Secretary Kakul Doley.

The disparity is stark - while female scholars make up 60% of RGU's 699 research students, they are allocated less than 8% of available hostel seats. This number has remained unchanged for over 20 years despite growing enrollment.

The Vice-Chancellor has assured that addressing the hostel shortage will be a top priority. The RGURSF has submitted a formal memorandum detailing their grievances to the university administration.

Male scholars also face similar accommodation challenges, though the crisis disproportionately affects female researchers, particularly those involved in laboratory work requiring late hours on campus.