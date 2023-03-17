Rajiv Gandhi University's Tissa Halls of Residence (THoR), a research scholars' hostel for men, celebrated its fourth foundation day with sports, literary, and cultural events on March 15-16. The event included competitions and activities to promote cultural diversity, intellectualism, peace, and harmony among the university's scholars.

During the prize distribution ceremony, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) Debate and Symposium Secretary Nun Pertin exhorted the scholars to spread the message of intellectualism and stand for the welfare of the university and the state. Pertin emphasized the role of informed youths in bringing revolutionary changes to society and suggested that campuses like RGU should create platforms to discuss the challenges faced by the state today.

Foundation Day organizing chairman Prem Taba informed that this year, as a mark of respect to the state's wildlife diversity, the hostel was divided into four houses. During the program, prizes were distributed to the winners of different competitions organized by THoR as a part of the foundation day celebrations.

Hostel Prefect Nabo Perme and Former North East Students' Organization (NESO) Organizing Secretary Marge Riba also addressed the gathering. Research scholars from Dibang and Siang Halls of Residences also attended the program.

Expressing concern over the low ranking of Arunachal's literacy rate, Pertin said that AAPSU will take strong steps to unearth the reasons behind this disaster and take remedial steps to bring respite. The celebration was an opportunity for the scholars to showcase their talents and come together as a community to promote cultural diversity and intellectualism.