Union defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infra projects worth Rs 173 crores for Arunachal Pradesh from Ladakh on October 28.

Further, the defence minister inaugurated 18 projects worth Rs 173 (approx) crore for Arunachal, which included 14 bridges and four roads.

It is to be mentioned here that with the development of border infrastructure, an additional boost will be provided for better connectivity and also help grow the local economy by generating opportunities.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu also attended the inauguration program virtually.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote, "Grateful to Hon PM Shri

@narendramodi Ji for his continued guidance & support for Arunachal's development and Hon Defence Min Shri @rajnathsingh Ji for inaugurating 14 bridges, and 4 roads built by @BROindia today. These bridges, and roads will further accelerate the pace of progress".