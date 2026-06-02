Arunachal Rajya Sabha poll process begins; BJP yet to finalise candidate

The nomination process for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Arunachal Pradesh commenced on June 1 following the issuance of the Election Commission's notification, officials said.

According to the election schedule, June 8 has been fixed as the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 9. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until June 11.

Polling, if required, will be held on June 18 and the counting of votes will be conducted on the same day. The term of sitting Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia is scheduled to end on June 23.

The Election Commission has announced elections to 27 Rajya Sabha seats across the country, including 24 biennial vacancies in 10 states.

In Arunachal Pradesh, a total of 14 aspirants have reportedly applied for the ruling BJP's nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat. Among those in the fray are state Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, incumbent MP Nabam Rebia, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, former ministers Taba Tedir and Tage Taki, along with former state BJP president Tai Tagak and Tangor Tapak.

BJP sources indicated that the party has not yet finalised its nominee and that its Parliamentary Board is expected to meet soon to take a decision.

With the BJP enjoying an overwhelming majority in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the party's nominee is widely expected to secure victory in the election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat.

The contest has generated considerable interest within political circles, with several senior leaders vying for the prestigious parliamentary berth.