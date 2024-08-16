In response to a directive from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) New Delhi, the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Itanagar has announced the suspension of outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries for a 24-hour period. This action aligns with a press release issued by IMA on August 15, 2024, and aims to support the ongoing initiatives of the IMA Arunachal Pradesh State Branch.

The suspension will be in effect from 6:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2024, until 6:00 AM on Sunday, August 18, 2024. During this time, essential services and casualty services will remain fully operational to ensure that critical care continues without interruption.

The hospital management assures that all emergency and essential services will be maintained to address urgent medical needs.