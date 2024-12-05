Itanagar's Indira Gandhi Park was abuzz on November 5, 2024, as Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), graced the grand finale of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024, the state’s first international theatre festival. Spanning a fortnight from October 22 to November 5, the event showcased a mesmerizing array of national and international performing arts.

Speaking at the event, the Governor hailed theatre as the soul of society and an invaluable medium for conveying social messages. Describing Rangmanch as an ancient Indian tradition, he emphasized its role in reflecting societal richness, challenges, and aspirations. He urged the promotion of theatre activities across districts and villages to preserve Arunachal's cultural heritage.

Highlighting the festival’s grandeur, he declared it the longest and largest theatre festival in Northeast India. Featuring over 33 performances from across the globe and India, the festival presented a vibrant mix of narratives, offering fresh perspectives and fostering cultural exchange. The Governor remarked that the festival’s theme, Route to Roots reminded attendees of the significance of staying connected to their heritage while embracing global diversity.

The festival also hosted seven parallel events, including seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and interactive sessions, providing audiences with insights beyond the stage. A standout moment was the theatrical play Tani La Tanyo, based on Arunachal Pradesh’s Tani folklore, directed by Riken Ngomle, the Festival Director and Founder of Roots Art and Cultural Trust Society.

Governor Parnaik commended the efforts of Roots Art and Cultural Trust, the artists, and the organizers, calling the festival a cultural renaissance for Arunachal. He urged the people to preserve and promote their heritage while making the festival an enduring tradition bridging local and global, traditional and contemporary art forms.

Other notable speakers included Assembly Speaker Shri Tesam Pongte, renowned theatre director Dr. Anuradha Kapur, and Festival Director Shri Riken Ngomle, who highlighted the festival’s mission of fostering unity through diversity.

Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 served as a global platform for artistic exchange, blending Arunachal’s rich folklore with the creative energy of performers from India and abroad. This landmark event has set the stage for a vibrant cultural legacy in the state.