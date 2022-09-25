Arunachal Pradesh has ranked first in the use of e-office in the Northeast region as all the districts in the state are now on the e-office platform.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle, on September 25, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared the status and statistics of the e-office as on September 14, 2022.

''We rank first in the use of e-Office in #NorthEast region, showing our commitment to ensure efficiency and transparency in the governance.

The entire Secretariat, Directorates, and majority of the Districts are now on e-Office platform. e-Governance is key to #GoodGovernance,'' he tweeted.

We rank first in the use of e-Office in #NorthEast region, showing

our commitment to ensure

efficiency and transparency in the governance.



The entire Secretariat, Directorates and majority of the Districts are now on e-Office platform. e-Governance is key to #GoodGovernance. pic.twitter.com/iFSbmG9IjP — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 25, 2022

As per the statistics, a total of 6,21,350 e-receipt (e-Dak) have been moved while a total of 15,98,843 e-file have been moved.

In addition to this, there are around 10,016 registered users which put Arunachal Pradesh in 17th rank in e-office usage amongst Indian states and Union territories.

With these figures, the state also grabs the first position in the entire Northeast states.