Arunachal Pradesh police on June 30 apprehended the alleged rape accused, Roshan Tallang (34 years old), within just 48 hours of the complaint being filed. The incident came to light on June 23, 2024, when a 16-year-old complainant reported that she had been sexually exploited by the accused since 2022.

The case was registered under Section 376(2)(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation led to the identification of the accused’s location in Menchuka, Shi-Yomi District. With the collaborative efforts of the SY Police team, including SP Minjom Ete, Insp. Duto Bagra, and ASI Bomnya Romin, Roshan Tallang was apprehended without delay.

The accused had initially fled Seppa before the case was officially registered, but diligent work and technical intelligence gathering led to his swift capture. On June 27, 2024, he was brought back by the East Kameng Police team, led by OC WPS L/SI Wiphang Pokna, for further investigation.

SP East Kameng Kamdam Sikom commended the SY Police team for their cooperation and assured the victim’s family that justice would be pursued rigorously for the perpetrator.