The Arunachal Pradesh government has reconstituted six regional committees to review and address the ongoing border dispute with Assam. The decision, aimed at resolving long-standing issues, was formalised in a notification issued by the Home and Inter-State Border Affairs Department on Thursday (July 11).

The notification stated that the Terms of Reference (ToR) for these regional committees will remain consistent with those outlined in the original notification from June 1, 2022.

This continuity ensures that the committees’ work will adhere to established guidelines and objectives as they seek to find a lasting solution to the border conflict.

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The reconstitution affects six districts in Arunachal Pradesh where the border dispute with Assam remains unresolved due to disagreements on the demarcation of villages along the inter-state boundary. The affected districts are Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Longding.

The border dispute has been a source of tension between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with residents on both sides of the boundary often contesting the demarcation of their villages.

The reconstituted committees are expected to conduct thorough examinations and engage in discussions to facilitate mutual agreement and peace.