Arunachal records 12.1 per cent revenue surplus in 2024-25, highest among states: DyCM

Arunachal Pradesh recorded a 12.1 per cent revenue surplus as a share of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2024-25, the highest among states and Union Territories with comparable data, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on September 1.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, said the achievement reflected the government's focus on sound financial management, fiscal discipline and sustainable economic growth.

“Good governance is not only about spending for development. It is also about managing public finances responsibly,” Mein said in a post on X.

The deputy chief minister said prudent management of public resources was central to the state's development agenda and that the revenue surplus indicated that Arunachal Pradesh had strengthened its financial base while continuing to implement development projects and welfare initiatives.

“This achievement reflects the importance our government places on fiscal discipline, prudent management and long-term economic stability,” he said.

Mein said a stronger financial foundation would give the government greater confidence and capacity to undertake development priorities while ensuring that public resources were used responsibly.

According to the RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States and the Business Standard Fiscal Health Tracker, Arunachal Pradesh's 12.1 per cent revenue surplus-to-GSDP ratio in 2024-25 was the highest among states and Union Territories for which comparable figures were available.

Mein said the state's improved fiscal position would help strengthen its resilience and enhance the government's capacity to deliver development outcomes.

He added that maintaining fiscal strength would enable Arunachal Pradesh to pursue its long-term development priorities with greater confidence while supporting sustainable economic growth.