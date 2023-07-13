Alo Libang, the health and family welfare minister of Arunachal asserted the alarming rise in HIV and cancer cases in the state.

"It's an alarming situation as HIV-positive cases are increasing in the state, despite massive awareness about AIDS our youths think of enjoyment rather it's consuming drugs or in the form of unsafe sex with multiple partners which increases the spread of HIV virus and later they repent in future. Our narcotics team is trying to control this drug menace with the help of the police. Through social activities in social media, education and brochures issued by Arunachal Pradesh State Aids Control Society we are creating awareness at our level best," the health minister added.

As per population, the average of patients is higher whether it's HIV or cancer. Departments and Government alone cannot combat these diseases, NGos CBOs, the public, and students all should come forward to make each everyone aware of these dreadful diseases.

Our tribal people have the habit of consuming traditional drinks and smoking meat which helps to form cancer sometimes. In the entire Northeast, we have the highest number of Cancer patients as per population and the Papum Pare district possesses the highest number of patients which is a matter of concern. Due to lifestyle, living standards and changes in food habits and lack of exercise and physical work citizens are suffering from such diseases. In past, we used to smoke meat and drinks but during that time our elders use to work in fields and do much physical work which helps them to cope with the side effects of such food and drinks. Adulterated fish, chicken, and vegetables also cause diseases like cancer and we should move to organic food rather to consume adulterated food and to change our way of living. Diabetes and high elevated blood pressure are common nowadays among our citizens" Libang stated.



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Regarding the shortage of medical facilities in the eastern belt of Arunachal, the health minister stated that in Pasighat also new infrastructure is coming up and upgrade improvement work of the general government hospital is underway.

"A 300 bedded new hospital has been sanctioned by our government and tender has been floated followed by the commencement of work & a new private medical is coming up in Namsai. New equipment is being provided to Aalo District Hospital in West Siang district. Earlier patients who used to travel to Dibrugarh of Assam for treatment are now taking treatment in Pasighat city itself in East Siang district. Patients who use to travel to Delhi, Guwahati are now taking treatment in TRIHMS Tomo Riba Institute of Health and medical science at Naharlagun.

Since I became health minister rapid changes occurred in the health scenario of our state as significant surgeries, transplants, and operations are being done in state hospitals by our expert doctors. In Pasighat we aim to propose the central government to avail us of AIIMS-like institutes to provide the best healthcare as our state lacks such Institutes. In Yingkiong we are upgrading hospitals to provide crucial treatments like appendix and others. Specialists, surgeons, and doctors are being deployed in these hospitals to provide the best healthcare services." Libang stated.

Health Minister Libang admitted the lack of manpower, and human resources in the health sector of Arunachal.

"There is a scarcity of doctors in our state but soon the situation will change as a new batch just got passed from our lone TRIHMS medical college and by next year after procuring training they will become full-fledged doctors and fulfil the present gap of requirements of doctor as still more than 100 doctors post are vacant. There is a scarcity of super specialists, and surgeons in our state and despite sanctioning of such posts no one turns up to apply and serve in a remote state like us. Arunachal being the largest state of the northeast and having hilly tough terrains with interior border towns requires good road communication as a priority which will encourage doctors from other states to serve the people of remote towns. Community health centres, district hospitals and medicals had been established in remote towns where there is a lack of Population and cities which are overpopulated are being deprived of having fewer hospitals, which in my tenure is changing and we are providing infrastructure as per need basis and rationalising the human resources. Many doctors want them to get posted in foothill towns like Pasighat, Aalo, and Itanagar rather than being posted in interior towns where their lack of infrastructure and communication results in a shortage of doctors in remote towns leading to bad healthcare services in those towns", Libang stated.