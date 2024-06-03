Recruitment rally for porters to be held in Tawang from June 7

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a recruitment rally for porters at the Tawang Festival Ground near the SSB Camp, Chuje GG, Tawang, starting from June 7, 2024. The rally aims to recruit 600 porters for a total engagement period of 179 days.

Key Details:

Date & Time: The recruitment rally begins on June 7, 2024. Interested candidates must report by 8:00 AM.

Location: Tawang Festival Ground, near SSB Camp, Chuje GG, Tawang.



Requirements for Candidates:

Photographs: 12 passport size photos and 4 photos with the next of kin. Proof of Residence: 4 copies of residential proof. Identity Proof: Voter ID, certificate from Gram Panchayat, or Aadhar Card. Bank Details: Copy of passbook or a cancelled cheque leaf (preferably SBI account). Police Verification: Document not older than six months. Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years old (born between January 1, 1985, and May 1, 2006). Vaccination Certificate: Proof of both doses of Covishield or Covaxin. Inner Line Permit: Required for entry into Arunachal Pradesh.

Contact Information:

Sub Rakesh Singh

Shri Kesang Tashi, Labour Officer, DC's Office, Tawang

Mobile Numbers: 9485255146, 8141797610, 9402615094

For further inquiries, candidates can reach out to the mentioned contacts.

This recruitment initiative is organized under the supervision of Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District.

Given the limited engagement period and the specific requirements, eligible individuals are encouraged to prepare their documents and attend the rally promptly to secure their positions.