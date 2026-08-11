Arunachal regional party backs AAPSU demand for mandatory APST, PRC in recruitment

The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has extended strong support to the demand raised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) for changes in document requirements in recruitment processes conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

In a statement, the PPA said that as Arunachal Pradesh is a tribal state, documents such as Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificate, Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and working knowledge of one's own indigenous dialect should have been made mandatory from the outset for recruitment to government posts in the state.

The party said that although the issue has been raised at a later stage, AAPSU and other organisations have brought it up at an appropriate time.

The PPA expressed hope that the Pema Khandu-led government would accept the recommendations of the High-Power Committee constituted to examine the matter and issue necessary notifications for implementation by the recruiting agencies.

According to the party, such a decision would help strengthen confidence among educated youths of Arunachal Pradesh and could become a landmark step in the state's recruitment system.

The PPA, describing itself as Arunachal Pradesh's oldest regional political party, reiterated that it would continue to support measures aimed at protecting the interests and welfare of the state's indigenous people.