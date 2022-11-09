The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) expresses its strongest resentment towards the manner in which the investigation is being conducted by the CBI into the APPSC AE Paper Leakage fiasco.

The party is of the opinion that the current investigation is opaque in nature and not being done in a transparent manner.

Notably, on November 8, 2022, a team from the Party led by its Secretary General Kaling Jerang visited the CBI office at Zoo Road, Itanagar but was denied access to the CBI officials after one of the staff came to take his identification.

Also informed to the PPA, the CBI officials investigating the matter had initially agreed and invited some media persons to brief about the case on 7th November 2022.

However, when the media persons reached their office, they were denied any audience and instead were asked to seek permission from Delhi, claimed the regional party in a press release.

Further, the release stated, "It was learnt from the people who met with the CBI officials at their earlier office at Vivek Vihar area that the premier investigating agency in the country was not being allowed to assess Taket Jerang’s properties and other dealings".

Strongly condemning the State Government and the CBI for their lack of transparency and public access, the PPA stated that the CBI and other agencies should be accessible to everyone including the media. People have the right to know the update on the investigation and the media also has the right to report it.

"Lives of thousands of aspirants are at stake. What are these investigative agencies doing? Was the CBI brought in to deviate the masses from the real issues or was it done to weaken the case? Why are they reluctant to face the media? If someone wants to meet them and give any crucial information regarding the case, how will the people reach them? People should not be taken for a ride", mentioned the press release.

The Party further alledges of a systematic institutionalization of corruption which had been allegedly going on for the last many years in these institutions.

It is impossible for Taket Jerang (then Dy. Controller of Exam, APPSC) to have single-handedly carried out his nefarious activities without active involvement and patronage from his superiors and those in the higher-ups. Further, the party has been informed that the money allegedly paid by the brokers had shared at every level starting from Taket Jerang.



The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) further reiterates its earlier demands made to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh which includes broadening the scope of both CBI & SIC investigations to include allegations of malpractices in other exams conducted by the APPSC and immediately convening of an All-Party meeting on the issue.

Further, the party also calls upon the State Government to genuinely address all the demands made by the aggrieved aspirants which have been repeatedly communicated in writing to the former.