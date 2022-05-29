According to data published by the registrar general and the census commissioner of India, Arunachal Pradesh has the third highest infant mortality rate (IMR) among the northeastern states, with 21 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The state's Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), on the other hand, is higher than the national average of 28.

According to the sample registration system bulletin for 2020, Assam has the highest infant mortality rate of 36, followed by Meghalaya (29).

With three deaths per thousand live births, Mizoram has the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the country. Nagaland came in second with an IMR of four, followed by Sikkim and Goa, each with an IMR of five.

According to the data, while the national average is 28, Madhya Pradesh has the highest IMR in the country at 43.