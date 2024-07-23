The District Magistrate of East Siang District, Tayi Taggu, has ordered the closure of the Serene Life Foundation Drugs Rehabilitation Centre in Gumin Nagar, Pasighat.

This action follows the alleged murder of an inmate, Olip Mukherjee, son of Shri Salil Mukherjee, at the centre.

The rehab centre, operated by Mirmir Bulls and managed by Nason Borang, has also been linked to previous incidents of abuse. Numerous videos circulating on social media depict inmates being tortured and physically abused.

In light of these serious allegations, the centre will remain closed until further notice.



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Arunachal Pradesh has sparked outrage after a 21-year-old inmate was allegedly beaten to death by the staff. Disturbing video footage circulating on social media has brought the grim reality of the rehabilitation centre to light, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals involved in the tragic incident.

On July 20th, a complaint was filed by Mohimang Litin at the Pasighat police station, reporting that her son, Olip Litin Mukherjee, had died under suspicious circumstances at the rehab centre located in Gumin Nagar. The complainant accused the staff of brutally assaulting her son, which led to his death.

Pasighat Superintendent of Police, Sachin Singhal, detailed the swift actions taken by the authorities. An FIR was lodged under Section 103(1)/3(5) BNS, and an immediate investigation commenced.

The police arrested 11 individuals allegedly connected to the incident and discovered that the rehabilitation centre was operating without the necessary permissions.