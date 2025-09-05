Arunachal reports African Swine Fever outbreak in West Siang, movement of pigs restricted

West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), officials confirmed on September 4.

To prevent further spread, the district administration has banned the import of pigs from outside the district and prohibited inter-district transportation of pigs and piglets, West Siang District Magistrate Liyi Bagra said.

The administration has also ordered that all pigs intended for slaughter must undergo an anti-mortem inspection by a veterinary officer, and inspected animals must be ear tagged. This requirement applies to butchers as well as individuals slaughtering pigs for any purpose.

Authorities warned that anyone violating these rules will face legal action under relevant provisions of the law.