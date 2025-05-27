Arunachal has reported two fresh COVID-19 cases confirmed through RT-PCR testing at the VRDL, TRIHMS.

According to Dr. L. Jampa, State Surveillance Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), both cases are related and were detected in Itanagar.

The first patient is a 34-year-old woman who is 21 weeks pregnant. She had developed mild symptoms, including fever and cough, and was initially tested via Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) on May 26. She had arrived in Itanagar from Bengaluru by flight on May 13. Her RT-PCR result confirmed the infection.

The second case is her 53-year-old mother, who also tested positive through RT-PCR but remains asymptomatic.

Dr. Jampa stated that a detailed public health advisory will be issued in consultation with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi.

He urged citizens to remain calm and assured that there is currently no cause for panic.