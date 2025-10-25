Arunachal reschedules public hearing for 1,650 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project to Oct 28

The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has advanced the environmental public hearing for the 1,650 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project, originally scheduled for October 30, to October 28, officials said on Saturday.

A circular issued by Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo stated that the hearing will now take place at Menga Government Secondary School. Residents from Siyum, Taliha, Payeng, Jaring, Daporijo, Gusar, and Dumporijo circles, who may be affected by the project, have been urged to attend and voice their concerns.

The Subansiri Upper project, a joint initiative by NHPC Ltd and the Arunachal Pradesh government, is planned over the Subansiri River, a major tributary of the Brahmaputra, with an estimated generation capacity of 1,650 MW. The project is part of a broader series of hydroelectric developments along the Subansiri basin aimed at bolstering India’s clean energy capacity in the Northeast.

Previously known as the Oju-I and Oju-II hydroelectric projects, the plan has faced opposition for more than a decade from student groups, environmentalists, and local residents. Critics warn that the project could threaten fragile mountain ecosystems, heighten seismic risks, and displace hundreds of families in Upper Subansiri district.

Earlier this month, demonstrators staged protests in Daporijo and outside the deputy commissioner’s office, demanding the cancellation of the project. They alleged that public consultation had been insufficient and that the environmental impact assessment did not adequately account for downstream effects on Assam’s riverine communities.

NHPC, however, maintains that the project complies with all environmental regulations and will generate employment, spur regional economic growth, and contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy targets.