Arunachal restricts weekly markets in Itanagar region to Saturdays

The Arunachal Pradesh government has restricted the operation of weekly markets in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and Papum Pare district to Saturdays only in a bid to curb the entry of unauthorised immigrants and prevent revenue leakages.

According to an order issued by Home Commissioner Saugat Biswas, the decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by the state’s Home Minister after concerns were raised by several organisations.

The order noted that weekly markets were being held on multiple days across the week, leading to frequent participation of non-local vendors and increasing the possibility of unauthorised immigrants entering the state.

The directive follows representations from groups such as the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation and the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation, which had expressed security concerns over the unregulated expansion of such markets.

While Saturday has been fixed for markets in the Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare district, deputy commissioners of other districts have been authorised to designate one specific day of the week for market operations in their respective jurisdictions.

The order also directed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police across the state to ensure strict implementation of the directive and submit action-taken reports to the Home Department.