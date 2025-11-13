Arunachal restructures power dept to realise its dream of becoming India’s hydropower capital

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh today implemented a major restructuring of the Department of Hydropower Development (DHPD), introducing a basin-wise administrative setup.

Power Minister Chowna Mein formally handed over basin-wise charges to the newly designated Chief Engineers, marking the beginning of a new era in hydropower management.

Approved by the State Cabinet on May 13, 2025, the restructuring—termed DHPD 2.0—aims to make the department more efficient, accountable, and technically robust to meet the growing demands of the state’s booming hydropower sector.

Under this initiative, 96 new technical and ministerial posts have been created to enhance manpower and field-level operations. The department has been reorganised basin-wise into Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, and Dibang–Lohit–Tirap, with each basin placed under the supervision of a Chief Engineer empowered to oversee project execution, monitoring, and coordination within their jurisdiction.



Also Read: Assam evictions spark fears of influx: Arunachal indigenous bodies warn of rising illegal immigrants

Work allocation among Chief Engineers has been streamlined to ensure timely project delivery and improved inter-departmental coordination. Circles and divisions within the department have also been renamed after major rivers, symbolizing Arunachal Pradesh’s deep cultural and geographical connection to its waterways.

The transformation further focuses on strengthening technical capacities across all levels, with a renewed emphasis on providing engineers with exposure to large-scale national and international hydropower projects.

Describing the restructuring as a “future-ready reform,” Power Minister Chowna Mein said the initiative aligns with the state’s broader mission of Powering Progress, Naturally. He reiterated the government’s commitment to positioning Arunachal Pradesh as the leading force in India’s renewable energy landscape.