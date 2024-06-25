A meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming Southwest Monsoon was held today and chaired by Itanagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta in Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting was attended by all relevant stakeholders.

Deputy Commissioner Mehta emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all departments and urged them to be ready with the necessary manpower, machinery, and other essentials for the monsoon season.

The District Food and Civil Supplies Officer informed the attendees that there was sufficient rice stock and that the LPG supply had remained uninterrupted. The official also identified open grounds with coordinates for emergency operations and landings.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) said that the Rapid Response Team (RRT) had been divided into five groups to cover the entire capital region in case of disaster. He also assured there were adequate stocks, placement, and management of medicines.



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The DC instructed work departments to keep their personnel and machinery on standby. She specifically directed the Executive Engineer (EE) of the Water Resources Department (WRD) to constantly monitor water levels in all vulnerable rivers in the district. The EE (Electrical) was tasked with implementing preventive measures to safeguard power installations and ensure electricity supply to relief camps and shelters.

The PWD, RWD and other agencies were instructed to ensure the de-silting and cleaning of all choked drains.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) were directed to carry out pruning and felling of trees in vulnerable sites that may threaten human life.

Additionally, the DC also instructed all line departments to conduct regular checks of buildings and other structures that may cause disasters and asked the Town Planner and the District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) to identify vulnerabilities in areas proposed for Land Possession Certificates (LPC) or allotment.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Moromi Dodum Sonam informed that all stakeholders had been previously briefed by the DC, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on their roles and responsibilities.

She cited the recent flooding due to heavy rainfall and urged all departments to submit an updated contingency list of labourers and machinery available with their respective departments as soon as possible.