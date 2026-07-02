Arunachal rights body seeks clarification from Army, NWS over conflicting claims on alleged Chinese presence in Taksing

The Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA), a civil society body in the state, has sought clarification from the Indian Army and the Nah Welfare Society (NWS) over their conflicting statements regarding the alleged presence of Chinese forces in the Taksing sector of Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, July 2, HRA Chairman Dr Kipa Kaha and Secretary General Jesy Debia expressed concern over the contradictory claims and urged both the Indian Army and the Nah Welfare Society to present the facts before the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the country.

"The people deserve accurate and transparent information on this sensitive national security issue. No organisation should play with the emotions of the people of India, particularly the people of Arunachal Pradesh," the body said.

According to the HRA, the Indian Army has officially denied reports of any fresh Chinese incursion or occupation in Upper Subansiri district, describing such reports as baseless and maintaining that no encroachment has taken place.

In contrast, the Nah Welfare Society has alleged that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has constructed roads, bridges, camps and other infrastructure in areas it considers to be Indian territory near the Taksing sector. The organisation has also claimed to have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri, seeking intervention by the state and central governments.

In light of these conflicting claims, the HRA urged the Government of India, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the concerned authorities to conduct an impartial verification of the facts and, where appropriate, make the findings public.

The body said such transparency would help maintain public confidence while safeguarding national security.

Reiterating that India's sovereignty and territorial integrity are of paramount importance, the HRA said it stands firmly in support of the security of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation and hoped that any doubts surrounding the issue would be resolved through verified facts and responsible communication.