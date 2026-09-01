Arunachal rights group seeks probe into Kamle hydro compensation claims

Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) has sought an independent investigation into alleged financial irregularities and manipulation of compensation records related to the Kamle Hydro Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a letter dated September 1, the organisation alleged that it had received information and representations pointing to “serious financial irregularities”, inflated or fictitious compensation claims and the possible preparation and processing of false compensation bills connected with land and property affected by the project.

HRA has asked authorities to verify whether compensation bills prepared for the project were genuine and lawful, and whether false, inflated, duplicate or fabricated claims were submitted or approved in the names of landowners, affected families or other beneficiaries.

The group has also sought an examination of whether compensation was paid to people who were ineligible or were not the rightful beneficiaries.

Another area HRA wants investigated is the alleged manipulation of land records, ownership documents, beneficiary lists, valuation reports and other official records to secure compensation. It has also raised the possibility of collusion between officials, contractors, intermediaries and private individuals in the preparation, verification or approval of compensation claims.

The organisation has further asked authorities to investigate whether government funds were misappropriated, diverted or illegally released through fraudulent or irregular compensation claims.

HRA has called for a complete beneficiary-wise audit of compensation payments made in connection with the project, along with physical verification of beneficiaries and the properties or land concerned. It has also sought verification of whether the relevant land acquisition, rehabilitation, resettlement, compensation and financial rules were followed.

Seeking an independent and time-bound probe, HRA has suggested that the investigation be entrusted to an agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), wherever legally appropriate. The organisation said this would help ensure that the investigation remains free from local influence.

It has also sought a special audit of compensation bills, sanctions, payments and related records. HRA has asked authorities to preserve original files, registers, land records, payment records, digital records and other relevant documents to ensure that evidence is not destroyed or altered.

The group has urged the authorities to ensure that genuine project-affected families receive their lawful compensation without discrimination or delay. It has also sought criminal, departmental and recovery proceedings against anyone found responsible for submitting, approving or facilitating fraudulent claims.

HRA has asked for protection for complainants, witnesses and others who provide information about the alleged irregularities.

The organisation said it was not opposed to development projects, but insisted that such projects must be carried out transparently and in accordance with the law.

“HRA is not against genuine development projects,” the letter said, adding that it supports development that is “lawful, transparent and beneficial to the people”. It said alleged corruption, manipulation of compensation records and misuse of public funds should not come at the expense of project-affected people or the public exchequer.

HRA has asked the Prime Minister to take “suo motu cognisance” of the matter and direct the competent authorities to conduct a fair, independent and comprehensive investigation.

The organisation said it was prepared to submit documents, representations, evidence and other relevant information before the investigating authority for verification.