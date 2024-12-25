A devastating accident near Sherbang village, close to Lungla headquarters in Tawang district, claimed the lives of five individuals yesterday around 5:00 PM when a car veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The victims include one male, three females, and a child. Miraculously, two children survived the accident and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Rescue teams, along with local authorities, are continuing their efforts to recover the bodies and provide assistance at the scene.



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The incident has left the community in deep shock and mourning over the tragic loss of lives.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, with further details awaited as the story develops.