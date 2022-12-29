In yet another tragic road accident, a person lost his life after the passenger vehicle in which he was driving skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge into the Kamle river.

As per reports, a passenger car bearing no. AR 02 6520 red colour met an accident and fell down in a deep gorge at Repari under Kamporijo circle of Kamle district of Arunachal.

The deceased person was driving from Ziro town to Daporijo of the Upper Subansiri district.

The deceased person has not been identified and the police could only recover the dead body till now.

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Meanwhile, one bank account slip in the name Gito Nidak of Daporijo was found in the mobile phone case of the deceased. Further, the car got fully damaged and a few children's toys were found in the car.

Family members of the deceased are said to be contacted as soon as any information of the deceased are been established. a

According to police, the investigation is still going on.

Earlier in February 2022, a couple was killed and two other persons seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh.