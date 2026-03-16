Arunachal: Roadside camping, picnicking banned along highways in Dibang Valley

The district administration of Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh has imposed a ban on roadside camping, cooking and picnicking along national and state highways within the district to prevent traffic disruptions and ensure public safety.

The prohibitory order was issued by District Magistrate Bekir Nyorak on March 16, 2026, under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the order, the administration had received reports that some tourists and individuals were engaging in roadside camping, cooking and picnicking along highways. Such activities were reportedly leading to traffic congestion, public nuisance, littering and increasing the risk of road accidents.

In view of these concerns, the district administration has prohibited roadside camping, cooking and picnicking along national and state highways in Dibang Valley with immediate effect.

The order stated that the step has been taken to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, maintain public safety and promote responsible tourism in the district.

Authorities have also warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the directive under the relevant provisions of law.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police of Dibang Valley has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order across the district.