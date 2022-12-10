Arunachal Pradesh’s first IPS officer Robin Hibu, presently posted as Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, has been chosen for Excellence in Public Service 2022 Award for his outstanding contribution in public service.

The Award is in recognition for his consistent social works through NGO Helping Hands for distressed North East people in cities and for his initiative to empower Northeastern youths.

The coveted award will be presented to him on December 19 in an awards function, to be graced by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

by former President Kovind as I had privilege to work under him in Rashtrapati Bhavan as chief security officer

“I am deeply touched by this award as the award will be presented to me by former president with whom I had the privilege to work under him in Rashtrapati Bhawan as chief security officer.”, Robin Hibu said.

“This award is in recognition for my continuous social works through NGO Helping Hands for distressed North East people in cities and for endeavours for North East youth empowerment. I dedicate this prestigious Award to all selfless volunteers and members of Helping Hands all over India and abroad for helping our hilly people in distressed, burials, cremations, blood bank, scholarships for competitive examinations, sports scholarship, career guidelines, massive awareness campaign on cyber crimes etc,” he said.