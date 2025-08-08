Arunachal rolls out State Youth Policy 2025 to boost skills, jobs, and cultural preservation

Arunachal Pradesh has unveiled its State Youth Policy 2025, a comprehensive framework aimed at equipping young people with modern skills while preserving the state’s cultural heritage.

The policy, cleared by the state cabinet today, sets out a clear roadmap to create opportunities in education, employment, sports, and leadership.

The plan outlines nine Youth Development Goals covering areas such as quality education, entrepreneurship, skills training, healthy lifestyles, sports and adventure tourism, cultural expression, environmental preservation, civic engagement, and inclusive governance. Officials say the policy is designed to bridge rural–urban gaps and foster equal opportunities across the state.

A key emphasis is on blending technological proficiency with traditional knowledge, promoting sports as a growth sector, and encouraging collaborations between government, NGOs, and community bodies. By aligning economic growth with cultural preservation, the government aims to position Arunachal as both a hub for innovation and a guardian of heritage.

State leaders have called the policy a turning point for youth development, asserting it will give every young Arunachalee the tools to learn, lead, and play a meaningful role in shaping the future of both the state and the country.