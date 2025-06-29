Arunachal: Rs 2.57 crore burglary case cracked by Doimukh police; two arrested

Doimukh police have recovered stolen property valued at Rs 2.57 crore in one of the region’s biggest burglary case breakthroughs, following a week-long investigation into a theft at Tigdo village.

The burglary, which took place between June 17 and 25 while the victims were away, involved the theft of gold jewellery, traditional ornaments, and cash from the residence of Tigdo resident Techi Tania.

A case (Doimukh PS Case No. 82/25) was registered under sections 331(1) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a written complaint was filed.

Under the direction of Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar and Doimukh SDPO, a police team led by ASI TD Goiba acted swiftly. Relying on local intelligence, officers apprehended two suspects—Nabam Ako (22) and Teri Apang (19), both residents of Tigdo—who later confessed during interrogation.

Following their disclosures, police recovered the stolen items from locations in Rono and Tigdo villages on June 28. The seizure process was recorded through the eSakhya mobile app to ensure proper documentation and transparency.

Both suspects have been formally arrested and are scheduled to be presented before the court on Sunday.