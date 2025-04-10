A significant financial milestone was reached for one of India's largest hydroelectric initiatives as Rs 269.97 crore was transferred to the Dibang Valley district administration for the 3097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project.

The cheque was presented to the Deputy Commissioner of Anini by representatives of SJVN Ltd, marking a crucial advancement in the development of this major infrastructure project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu acknowledged the importance of this step and expressed gratitude to key officials present at the handover ceremony, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and SJVN CMD RK Chaudhury.

The Chief Minister specifically thanked the Mishmi community for their support, highlighting their essential role in helping realize the state's ambitions to utilize its hydropower resources for regional development and economic growth.

The Etalin project represents a cornerstone in Arunachal Pradesh's strategy to harness its abundant water resources while promoting sustainable development in the northeastern state.