Rupa Bayor, a 23-year-old Taekwondo player from Arunachal Pradesh, has etched her name in history as the first Indian to break into the top 10 of the World Poomsae Rankings. Bayor achieved the milestone in October last year, marking a significant moment for Indian Taekwondo.

Bayor also clinched a gold medal at the national team trials for the 8th Asian Taekwondo Championships in 2022, where she secured India’s first-ever medal in the competition. Recently, she reflected on her journey in the sport and emphasised the need for greater government support to help Taekwondo flourish in India.

Speaking to reporters, Bayor expressed gratitude to her coach, family, and the Welspun Super Sports Women's Program, which has supported her throughout her career. "It was not my effort alone and it was not easy. My coaches and family played a big role, especially Welspun, which supported me financially even before I won medals," she said.

Bayor's journey began in 2015 when her uncle, a karate master, introduced her to Taekwondo, highlighting its Olympic recognition and potential government support.

She explained that she initially had no knowledge of Taekwondo and found Karate to be more popular at the time. However, her uncle believed that Taekwondo offered better prospects for her, which led to her starting the sport. She turned professional in 2021 and has since achieved remarkable international success, including a silver medal at the Asian Open in Indonesia.

Despite her achievements, Bayor highlighted the challenges faced by Taekwondo players in India, including limited funding and a lack of government attention. "Taekwondo is an Olympic sport, but we are lagging behind. Our federation struggles due to insufficient funds, and players often have to bear their own expenses to compete in tournaments. Proper sponsorships, uniforms, and pride in representing the country are essential. The government needs to focus on our sport," she urged.

Looking ahead, Bayor has set her sights on 2026, a year packed with the Asian Championships, World Championships, and Asian Games. "I know I have areas to improve, and I’m focused on training harder. These events are key for me to qualify for the Asian Games and Olympics," she concluded.