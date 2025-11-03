Arunachal: Rupa gets new labour shed-cum-night shelter for construction workers

In a move to uplift the welfare of construction workers, the long-awaited Labour Shed-cum-Night Shelter at the Rupa River Festival Ground in West Kameng district was inaugurated today, November 3. The project was officially opened by Tseten Chombay, MLA of the 5th Kalaktang-Rupa constituency.

Sanctioned under the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), the facility stands as a testament to the state government’s commitment to worker welfare. The initiative was supported by APB&OCWWB Chairman Rolen Dagam.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by ZPC West Kameng Karma Dorjee Thongdok and ADC Rupa Lobsang Tsetan, among others.

Designed to offer affordable and comfortable accommodation, the facility aims to serve registered workers of the state, ensuring them a dignified place to rest during their stay. MLA Chombay lauded the Rural Works Department (RWD) and all stakeholders for their quality workmanship and dedication in executing the project.