Arunachal rural livelihoods mission signs MoUs for placement-linked skill training

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with seven organisations to roll out placement-linked skill development training for rural youth across the State under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0.

The agreements were signed on Monday, September 28, with Assam Professional Academy, Nitya Foundation, Skills2Skills LLP, Spurthi Rural Development Society, Sundyne Solar Solution Private Limited, Nurture Employability & Economic Development Society (NEEDS) and SHEEP Society, officials said.

The initiative aims to expand access to industry-oriented skill training, improve the employability of rural youth and create sustainable livelihood opportunities through placement-linked programmes.

ArSRLM Chief Executive Officer and State Mission Director Sangeeta Yirang said skill development was crucial to empowering rural youth and creating viable employment opportunities.

She said the success of DDU-GKY 2.0 would depend on the institutional commitment, accountability and participation of all stakeholders. She also asked the implementing agencies to ensure quality training, follow prescribed standards and facilitate placements for candidates in coordination with the mission.

ArSRLM Chief Operating Officer (Skills) Ruzing Bellai stressed adherence to the scheme's guidelines and standard operating procedures. He said regular monitoring and post-placement support would be important to ensure sustainable employment outcomes.

DDU-GKY is a centrally sponsored scheme under the Ministry of Rural Development that provides skill training linked to wage employment for rural youth.

The DDU-GKY 2.0 framework focuses on improving training quality, sustaining placements and strengthening long-term livelihood opportunities. ArSRLM is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the scheme in Arunachal Pradesh.