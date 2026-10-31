Sacred relics of Lord Buddha, Shakyamuni, have arrived in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, from the National Museum in New Delhi, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

Sharing the news, Khandu described the occasion as a matter of immense honour for the state and highlighted the historical significance of the relics.

The relics originate from the ancient Piprahwa Stupa in present-day Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an archaeological site closely associated with ancient Kapilavastu, the homeland of the Shakya clan to which Lord Buddha belonged.

Khandu said the arrival of the sacred relics in Tawang was a historic occasion and expressed hope that it would deepen people's commitment to the teachings of Lord Buddha, particularly compassion, peace, wisdom and universal brotherhood.