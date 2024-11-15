The MLA of Sagalee town, in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district, Er. Rotu Techi, inaugurated the smart classrooms and handed over the renovated classrooms to the Government Upper Primary School, Gai village (HUMD).

The initiative was funded by HDFC Bank and implemented by Citizens Foundation HRDP, Sagalee.

Kallol Pritam Nath, Cluster Head of Arunachal Pradesh at HDFC Bank, Shymal Herenz, Director of Rural Development at Citizens Foundation, Ranchi, Jharkhand, Tana Tagu Tara, DDSE of Papum Pare District, Higio Yame, ADC, Sagalee ZPM Techi Serbang, along with representatives from HDFC Bank, the NGO Citizens Foundation, the Education Department, teaching faculty, party karyakartas, gaon burahs, and the general public, were all present at the event.

MLA Rotu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to HDFC Bank and the NGO Citizens Foundation for their noble effort in upgrading the school. He emphasised that the collaboration is a great honor and looks forward to working together to continue fostering development in the education sector.

The intiative was taken under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of HDFC bank - a business model in which companies integrate social and environmental concerns in their business operations and interactions with their stakeholders instead of only considering economic profits.