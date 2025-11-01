Arunachal: Sainik School student found dead under mysterious circumstances, probe underway

A Class 7 student of Sainik School, Niglok in East Siang District was found dead under alleged unnatural circumstances, prompting the registration of a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to reports, the incident was reported to police by the Vice Principal of Sainik School Niglok at around 8 AM today, November 1, who stated that the student had allegedly died by suicide. Following the report, an FIR was lodged at the Ruksin Police Station, and the body was sent to Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities confirmed that the post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, November 2 in the presence of the student’s parents, who have been informed and are on their way to Pasighat.

Speaking to the media, East Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Lamba said, “It will be too early to disclose anything at this stage as the post-mortem has not yet been conducted. The examination will take place once the parents of the deceased arrive.”

Meanwhile, the Ruksin Officer-in-Charge has initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death and circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The school authorities and police are maintaining close communication with the family as part of the ongoing inquiry.