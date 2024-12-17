Arunachal's Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan in Pasighat inaugurated a Sanskar Kendra in Rani village under the Sille-Oyan circle of East Siang district, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of equitable education for underprivileged children in rural villages.



The event was graced by Talom Tatak, Head Gaon Bura of Rani Village, as the chief guest, along with other esteemed dignitaries, including Ex-ZPM Tajing Taki and Dr. Kaling Dai, SMC Chairman of DPVN, Pasighat.

Dr. Dai, a retired Joint Director of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh Government, is actively involved in social upliftment activities and has a passion for wildlife photography and the conservation of flora and fauna.



Principal Vidya Kant Jha, during the event, shared the vision of the Sanskar Kendra to provide free education and foster holistic development for children who are unable to access regular schooling. Inspiring speeches delivered by other dignitaries laid emphasis on the vital role of such noble initiatives in empowering the youths and nurturing a stronger community.



“The Sanskar Kendra stands as a testament to Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan's unwavering commitment to values-based education and community growth. We extend our deepest gratitude to all the dignitaries, villagers, and supporters who made this noble initiative a reality. Together, we are shaping a brighter future,” said Jha.