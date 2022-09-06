The rescue operation for Tapi Mra and Niku Dao has been going on for the past few days. According to a top official source, satellite imagery is being used to trace Tapi Mra and Niku Dao.

Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest, and his assistant Niku Dao went missing on August 30th, since they had embarked on summiting the Khyarw Satam peak in the state’s East Kameng district.

But due to bad weather, the search and rescue operations have been hampered by bad weather in the past few days.

On September 4th, the Indian Army launched a search and rescue operation to trace two missing mountaineers namely Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao from Arunachal Pradesh.

Tapi Mra was the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to scale the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

According to sources, on July 27 of this year, 37-year-old Tapi Mra, the Adventure Promotion Officer (APO) of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh government, began his journey to Mount Kyarisatam, which is located in the East Kameng region.

There were seven additional porters on the mission with Tapi Mra, but since August 17, Tapi Mra and one other porter, Niku Dao, have been missing.

Since the start of their ascent towards the Khyar Satam peak, one of the tallest with a base camp located at 4,500 meters above sea level in the East Kameng area, Tapi Mra and Niku Dao have gone untraceable.