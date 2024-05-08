In Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Pradesh Schedule Tribe Welfare Society (APSTWS) has issued a compelling appeal to individuals of non-indigenous descent who may hold scheduled tribe certificates (STCs) or permanent residential certificates (PRCs) acquired through fraudulent means. The call to surrender these documents voluntarily comes amidst concerns raised by the APSTWS regarding the misuse of such certificates, particularly by the offspring of non-indigenous individuals.

During a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club, APSTWS president Lokam Talo emphasized the society's objective of addressing the issue of non-indigenous individuals, particularly the offspring, obtaining STCs and PRCs through illegitimate channels. Talo clarified that the society's stance is not against inter-tribal marriages but rather against the wrongful acquisition of benefits meant for indigenous people.

Talo stated, "We are not against any woman getting married to non-Arunachal Pradesh Schedule Tribes (APST). However, their offspring should not illegally enjoy or get benefits of APSTs." He further highlighted the disparity faced by indigenous people who are entitled to reservation and benefits, which are not being appropriately distributed.

Echoing Talo's sentiments, APSTWS spokesperson Pedam Dukam underscored the society's commitment to gathering data on tribal women who have married non-APST individuals, yet their offspring are availing ST benefits through fraudulent means. Dukam issued a stern warning, urging non-APST individuals who possess ST certificates obtained through deceitful methods to surrender them promptly. Failure to comply may result in legal action, including the lodging of First Information Reports (FIRs) and the initiation of a democratic movement against offenders.

The APSTWS expressed optimism that the new government would prioritize this issue, recognizing it as a significant threat to the rights of indigenous people. Terming it as such underscores the gravity of the situation, urging swift and decisive action to address the misuse of STCs and PRCs.