Arunachal scholar Dr Prem Taba to present research on Nyishi Spiritual Ecology at prestigious Madrid Conference

Dr. Prem Taba, a distinguished researcher from Arunachal Pradesh, has been invited to present his groundbreaking work at the International Conference on Advances in Educational Research, Humanities, and Social Sciences (ICAERHS 2026), scheduled to take place in Madrid, Spain, from May 4–8, 2026.

Dr. Taba, who earned his PhD in Mass Communication from Rajiv Gandhi University, will deliver his paper titled “Spirits of the Forest: Uyu-Based Knowledge Systems and Shifting Ecologies in Nyishi Cosmology.” His research delves into the intricate relationship between the Nyishi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh and their forest environment through the concept of uyu—spiritual entities believed to govern human-forest interactions.

The study highlights how Nyishi traditional practices, including jhum cultivation and hunting, are interpreted as exchanges with benevolent and malevolent uyu, embedding ethical and ecological values within the tribe’s cultural framework. Dr. Taba’s research also examines the influence of contemporary social and economic changes—such as out-migration and Christianisation—on these indigenous ecological practices.

Conference organisers noted that Dr. Taba’s selection came after a rigorous peer review process. ICAERHS is a leading multidisciplinary forum, uniting scholars from sociology, anthropology, politics, psychology, philosophy, and education. The event will fully support invited speakers, covering travel, accommodation, and visa arrangements, and will feature multilingual sessions in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.